Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
LONDON

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday after an investigation found he committed a serious breach by not being open about a tax probe, the latest scandal to hit one of Sunak's top ministers.
Sunak had initially stood by Zahawi before ordering an independent adviser to investigate questions over his tax affairs after it emerged Zahawi had settled a probe by Britain's tax authority HMRC last year.

Zahawi has said the tax body ruled he had been "careless" with his declarations but hadn't deliberately made an error to pay less tax, confirming he paid a penalty to HMRC.

Sunak's independent adviser Laurie Magnus said that Zahawi didn't declare that his tax affairs were being investigated when he was briefly made finance minister last year, and failed to disclose details when Sunak appointed him to his current role.

"Following the completion of the Independent Adviser's investigation ... it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government."

Zahawi's response to Sunak did not mention either the HMRC or independent adviser's investigation. He expressed concern at the conduct of some in the media in recent weeks and said he would support Sunak's agenda as a backbench lawmaker.
"I am sorry to my family for the toll this has taken on them," he said.

It is a setback to Sunak's attempt at a government reset after a chaotic year that saw three different British prime ministers. An investigation into alleged bullying by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is ongoing and could cause further headaches. One Conservative lawmaker said sacking Zahawi was "clearly the right decision," adding Zahawi "should have resigned to avoid the embarrassment."    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save America
Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
At least 51 killed in twin Pakistan transport tragedies
UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs
Former UN chief calls for climate action over 'visions' at COP28
India looking for solutions for many nations: UN General Assembly Chief
Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for ‘spreading false information’
BJP releases list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly Polls, 6 MLAs dropped


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft