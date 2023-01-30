Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona





Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez earned his side a tense 1-0 Catalan derby victory at Girona on Saturday, opening a six-point gap



ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.



With Carlo Ancelotti's side hosting high-flying Real Sociedad on Sunday, Barca put their rivals under pressure to get a result and



keep up with them in the title race.



Pedri netted the only goal from close range after an hour at an icy Montilivi on his 100th appearance for Barcelona, after replacing



the injured Ousmane Dembele.



The French forward limped off in the first half, pulling up after a sprint and asking to be replaced, a blow for Barcelona considering



his superb recent form.



Barca coach Xavi Hernandez said the winger appeared to have a quadriceps injury.



Despite the narrow margin of victory, Xavi believes his team is significantly stronger than when he took over in November 2021.

"We have to be self-critical and improve in many ways, but we are happy, we have to look at where we came from," Xavi told



reporters.



"The change to the team and a lot of players is big, we have many things to improve on, but we're on the right path.

"I think the (biggest difference) is the confidence of the players -- when we arrived their confidence was on the floor."

Defensively the Catalans have been strong, conceding just six league goals this season and winning their last three matches 1-0 --



they are unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches across all competitions.



"I think at grounds like this you have to win, however you do it," Barcelona defender Jules Kounde told DAZN.



"We can play better, but in these away games, against opponents playing well, winning is vital.



"I think keeping a clean sheet is key. The whole team works defensively, not just the back four. Everyone is working well."



The league leaders were still without suspended Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, missing his final game after a three-match ban.

Dembele, who fired Barcelona into the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Real Sociedad midweek, was forced off injured after 25



minutes.



His first years at Barcelona were hampered by injuries but since Xavi's arrival, the forward had been able to stay fit and firing.

Xavi brought on Jordi Alba for Marcos Alonso at the break and it made the difference for Barcelona, who had been sluggish.

The left-back set up Pedri's opener with a cross from the left, tapped in by the Spaniard at the back post at the end of the first



incisive move Barcelona had put together all game.



Pedri, whom Xavi had intended to rest, reached a century of appearances for Barca at just 20 years old and celebrated with his 15th



goal for the club.



"I know I have to improve in front of goal (but) right now they are going in for me," Pedri told DAZN. AFP



