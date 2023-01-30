Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023
Home Sports

Bayern held at home to Frankfurt after Kolo Muani goal

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
BERLIN

Bayern Munich saw their lead in the Bundesliga cut to just one point on Saturday after Randal Kolo Muani's equaliser held the

German champions to a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The result was Bayern's third consecutive 1-1 draw, with the Bavarians still looking for their first win of 2023.

Union Berlin's 2-0 derby win over city rivals Hertha earlier on Saturday meant Bayern's three-point cushion on top of the table had

been erased by kick-off.

"We had three or four big chances that we might have actually made the most of before Christmas," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann

told Sky.

Bayern lacked fluency early in a testy opening half, which saw both centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and goalkeeper Yann Sommer pick

up yellow cards.

With 34 minutes gone, former Man City forward Leroy Sane settled his team's nerves by hammering a cross from veteran forward

Thomas Mueller past the outstretched hand of Frankfurt 'keeper Kevin Trapp.

After the goal, Bayern rekindled their early season form and produced their best spell of the match, with France defender Dayot

Upamecano going close to doubling their lead just three minutes later.

Bayern continued to push for a second goal after the break but Frankfurt, who had only lost once in their previous 11 games in all

competitions dating back to early October, looked dangerous on the break.

Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner brought on Japan international Daichi Kamada just past the hour and the change had an almost

immediate impact, Kamada exchanging passes with Kolo Muani before the latter struck the ball past Sommer and into the net.

"We have a great group and if I can help the team, then I'm very satisfied," said Kolo Muani, who now has seven goals and 10 assists

in the league this term.

"It was an intense game for us. We came here to get a point and we did it."

Earlier on Saturday, Union took the lead away to Hertha late in the first half through Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi, who headed in

a free-kick from captain Christopher Trimmel.

Union doubled their lead halfway through the second half through midfielder Paul Seguin to run out victors over a spirited but

toothless Hertha.

Visiting fans began singing "city champions" with 10 minutes remaining, celebrating their fifth consecutive derby win.
Hours after the match, Hertha announced the immediate sacking of sporting director Fredi Bobic with the club second bottom in the

table.

Union coach Urs Fischer sought to play down expectations, telling AFP's sports subsidiary SID that his side "did not look like a top

team".

"It was a hard-fought derby. It was close over 90 minutes. In the end, we were lucky winners. We were efficient," he said.
Elsewhere, Freiburg beat Augsburg 3-1 at home to move into fourth place.

First-half goals by towering Austrian striker Michael Gregoritsch and fellow forward Lucas Hoeler put Freiburg in the driving seat.
A 29th-minute penalty from Mergim Berisha gave the visitors hope, but Freiburg sealed their first win of 2023 through an 85th-

minute strike from Philipp Lienhart.

In Bremen, Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug scored both his side's goals in a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, overtaking RB Leipzig forward

Christopher Nkunku to top the Bundesliga scoring charts with 13 goals this season.    AFP


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft