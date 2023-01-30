Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Milan's title defence in tatters after home humbling by Sassuolo

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
MILAN

AC Milan's season went even further off the rails on Sunday after a humiliating 5-2 home defeat at the hands of Sassuolo left them

at risk of dropping out of the Champions League places.

Everything that could go wrong for troubled Milan did at a gloriously sunny San Siro, with two goals ruled out for offside and a

shocking defensive display condemning the champions to a second straight heavy loss after being hammered 4-0 at Lazio on

Tuesday.

Stefano Pioli's side dropped down to fourth and will find themselves a whopping 15 points off the Scudetto pace if league leaders

Napoli beat fierce rivals Roma in Sunday's late match.

Milan's title defence lays in tatters and they will also drop out of Serie A's top four if either Roma or Lazio, who host Fiorentina later

in the day, avoid defeat.

Domenico Berardi was the star man for Sassuolo, who are 16th after winning for the first time since late October, the Italian having

a hand in Gregoire Defrel and Davide Frattesi's goals which put his team two ahead after just 20 minutes.

Olivier Giroud, who had a fine early finish disallowed, then headed Milan back into the game but Berardi reestablished Sassuolo's

two-goal lead with a header of his own from a 30th-minute corner.

Pioli brought on Rafael Leao at half-time after leaving his star attacker out of the starting line-up but Milan were three goals down

seconds after the restart, Armand Lauriente smashing home a penalty after being brought down by Davide Calabria.

And an awful afternoon turned into a nightmare when Matheus Henrique drilled in the fifth with 11 minutes remaining, leaving

Divock Origi to curl home a beautiful but entirely irrelevant consolation goal for the hosts.

Later Paul Pogba could make his first Juventus appearance since returning from Manchester United last summer after being named

among the substitutes for their clash with surprise package Monza.

France midfielder Pogba injured the meniscus in his right knee in July and missed out on the World Cup.

He initially elected not to go under the knife in a bid to make the Qatar tournament but despite later changing his mind he didn't

recover in time to play for Les Bleus.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lens miss chance to go level with PSG atop Ligue 1, Marseille held
Martinez fires Inter past Cremonese and into second
Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona
Stylish Man Utd progress in FA Cup, Son at the double for Spurs
Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles
Chelsea sign France Under-21 defender Gusto
Sabalenka celebrates Slam breakthrough
Barca winger Dembele could miss ManU clashes


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft