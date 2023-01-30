Another challenge for the women

SAFF U20 Women's Championship 2023



The four-nation event of SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship 2023 is set to be held from 3 to 9 February at Shaheed Bir Shrestha



Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka



The participating teams are Bhutan, India, Nepal and the host Bangladesh.



The championship will roll with the first match between Bhutan and India on Friday at 3:00 pm. Bangladesh will take on Nepal in



the second match at 7:00 pm. Bangladesh will play its second match against India on February 5 at 7:00 pm and will play the third



match against Bhutan on February 7 at 7:00 pm.



The teams having the highest points will engage in the final on February 9 at 6:00 pm.



A press meet held at the BFF House at Motijheel on Sunday to brief the media men regarding the championship. Women's head



Coach Golam Rabbani Choton, team captain Shamsunnahar, co-captain Rupna Chakma, BFF vice-president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan,



FIFA and AFC Member and BFF Women's Football chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron, and sponsor Dhaka Bank's Deputy Managing



Director Mostaque Ahmed were present there.



Also, a 23-member squad was announced there.



Squad

Custodians - Rupna Chakma, Etie Rani, and Sathi Biswas



Defenders - Surma Jannat, Afeida Khandaker, Nasrin Akter, Kohati Kisku, Eity Khatun, and Unnoti Khatun



Midfielders - Sapna Rani, Sohagi Kisku, Mahfuza Khatun, Nouson Jahan, Miss Rupa, Rehena Akther, Shamsunnahar, and Halima



Akther



Strikers - Shaheda Akter Ripa, Aklima Khatun, Aanika Tanjum, Airin Khatun, Afroja Khatun, and Sauravi Akanda Prity.



