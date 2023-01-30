Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023
Monty Desai to be Nepal's new head coach

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Bipin Dani

Monty Desai is a highly-respected and experienced coach who has worked with several teams at the franchise level as well as with

several international teams. He is set to be the new head coach of the Nepal national team, it is learnt.

According to the highly placed sources in Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), the five-member Coach finding committee has

recommended Monty Desai's name to the National Sports Council and once it is approved, he will be the coach of the national team.
"He has been chosen ahead of two other candidates-Dhammika Prasad (Sri Lanka) and Glenn Pocknall (New Zealand)", one of the

sources said.

"Two more candidates-Dav Whatmore and Russell Domingo were also interviewed but later they withdrew from the race", the source

added.  

Dhammika's chances are, however, not diminished. "All support staff will be decided by Monty Desai and if he (Monty) decides to

have Dhammika to assist him, he will be obliged".

Before joining the West Indies team as their batting coach, Monty had worked with Canada, as their Head Coach at the ICC World

Cricket League Division 2 and Afghanistan as their Batting Coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in 2018. He

also worked as Batting Coach for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) team at the ICC T20 World Cup qualification event.


