Guests’ arrival deferred,  warm-up matches skipped





The defending world champions in both ODI and T20i formats were slated to arrive in Bangladesh on February 20 to play three ODIs



and as many T20i matches.



Before the international actions the Three Lions were supposed to play two warm-up fixtures on February 24 and 26 at Sylhet



International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet ahead of the ODI series. But due to tight international schedules and domestic T20 event, the



Englishmen will make four days delay to arrive in Bangladesh will play the international matches according to prescheduled



itinerary.



BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed the delay arrival of the guests on Sunday.



"We had schedules for England to play warm-up matches and we had a plan to arrange those in Sylhet," Chowdhury told journalists



at Mirpur. "England team finally decided to keep their tour confined to official matches".



A BCB official informed that the team England will stepped on this soil on February 24 instead of February 20.



The official tour however, will kick off with the ODI series and the first two matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla



National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final



ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third matches at the SBNCS.



The three ODIs are slated for March 1, 3 and 6 while T20 matches will be held on March 9, 12 and 14 respectively.



The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.



