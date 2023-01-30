Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England tour of Bangladesh 2023

Guests’ arrival deferred,  warm-up matches skipped

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter



The defending world champions in both ODI and T20i formats were slated to arrive in Bangladesh on February 20 to play three ODIs

and as many T20i matches.

Before the international actions the Three Lions were supposed to play two warm-up fixtures on February 24 and 26 at Sylhet

International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet ahead of the ODI series. But due to tight international schedules and domestic T20 event, the

Englishmen will make four days delay to arrive in Bangladesh will play the international matches according to prescheduled

itinerary.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed the delay arrival of the guests on Sunday.

"We had schedules for England to play warm-up matches and we had a plan to arrange those in Sylhet," Chowdhury told journalists

at Mirpur. "England team finally decided to keep their tour confined to official matches".

A BCB official informed that the team England will stepped on this soil on February 24 instead of February 20.

The official tour however, will kick off with the ODI series and the first two matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla

National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final

ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third matches at the SBNCS.
 
The three ODIs are slated for March 1, 3 and 6 while T20 matches will be held on March 9, 12 and 14 respectively.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lens miss chance to go level with PSG atop Ligue 1, Marseille held
Martinez fires Inter past Cremonese and into second
Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona
Stylish Man Utd progress in FA Cup, Son at the double for Spurs
Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles
Chelsea sign France Under-21 defender Gusto
Sabalenka celebrates Slam breakthrough
Barca winger Dembele could miss ManU clashes


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft