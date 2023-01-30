Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Challenges in Peace-building and development

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Nafisa Tabassum, Arafat Reza, and Md Wahidul Islam




"You see poverty wherever you turn; citizens have lost their jobs and livelihoods, impoverished to the point where they don't even

question the meaning of war," said a war survivor from Yemen in an interview with The Guardian when she was asked to describe

how the war had affected her country.

People from all walks of life are affected by conflicts, violence, and wars. In most cases, they bring a country to its knees by making it

difficult for people to obtain basic necessities such as food, employment, and education. Consequently, people are driven into

poverty, which breeds more conflict, and the vicious cycle continues for generations.

To date, the world has seen countless examples of conflict, violence, and war causing inexplicable suffering to innocent people.

Nonetheless, such deplorable incidents are only increasing over time and it is predicted that by 2030, almost 50% of the world�s

poorest people will be living in conflict-affected areas. This is why studying various means of peace-building, both existing and

potential, has become essential for all countries, including Bangladesh.

Peace-building is a process that aims to resolve ongoing conflicts and prevent any future conflict by addressing root causes and

developing a comprehensive strategy to promote long-term peace. Instead of resorting to violence, peace building teaches the

parties involved how to handle their issues rationally, work together to find solutions, and detect new issues early enough to solve

them before further problems arise.

Peace-building and development are linked in the sense that new development efforts in conflict-torn countries are much more

difficult to undertake, and old initiatives are much more difficult to maintain than in countries with a peaceful environment due to

damaged infrastructure and the prevalence of social problems such as poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment. Furthermore,

businesses, schools, and hospitals may be forced to relocate or close down due to conflicts, damaging the prospect of development

even further.

However, communication, in all of its forms, can play an important role in peace-building and development.

Traditional media (such as newspapers, television, and radio) has long been recognised as playing an important role in providing

information that can shape public opinion. The same can be said about new media (includes digital media such as the internet and

social media).

Indeed, while the media can be a terrifying weapon of violence when it spreads messages of intolerance or disinformation that

distorts public perception, it can also be a tool for conflict resolution when the information it represents is trustworthy, respects

human rights, and represents diversity.

At this point, it is worth mentioning that in Bangladesh, at least 31 stories published by renowned news platforms in 2021 were

identified as fake by fact-checking organisations. Furthermore, on numerous occasions in the past, innocent people have been

murdered in Bangladesh as a result of rumours spread online.

Such incidents are clearly a major impediment to our peace building efforts, and immediate steps must be taken to prevent such

misuse of communication methods. Indeed, the need for such steps has grown exponentially as the Covid-19 has accelerated digital

transformation and increased mass exposure to communication methods at the national, regional, and global levels. To put this in

context, according to reports, mobile data users in Bangladesh will be twice as many as they are now by 2030, with pandemic-

induced lifestyle changes cited as one of the primary reasons.

So, how can this exploitation be avoided? Perhaps what is required is strict enforcement of relevant laws against perpetrators, as

well as steps to raise public awareness about detecting inaccurate information and the consequences of spreading inaccurate

information.

On the other hand, effective communication can increase the likelihood that a development project will be successful. It can assist in

involving stakeholders and policymakers, establishing supportive environments, evaluating risks and opportunities, and promoting

information sharing to produce a positive social change.

Again, various mediums can be employed here. For example, old and new media can be combined to educate people. In fact, during

the 1970s, El Salvador used instructional television to improve primary education, which is thought to have resulted in more

children attending school and higher graduation rates.

However, presenting coordinated communication through multiple formats is a significant challenge for the agencies involved in

peace-building and development initiatives. With the growth of AI technologies and intuitive software, communication methods and

processes have fundamentally changed. This begs the question of whether the Bangladeshi development organisations have been

able to adapt to these changes, and if not, what should be done.

Shahab Enam Khan, currently a Fulbright Professor at the University of Delaware, shared his thoughts on the same with us, saying,

"Bangladeshi development organisations are yet to grasp these changes to transmit effective and positive messaging. The digital

divide, in terms of the use of advanced and efficient technologies, is still a significant problem worldwide, and Bangladesh is no

exception."

"What is needed is to create more Human Resources able to deal with these changes and deliver practical data tools to the public. I

strongly suggest building a vast pool of data scientists in the country in which technical and vocational institutions should be the

foremost actors," he added.

Rubaiyath Sarwar, Managing Director, Innovision Consulting Private Limited believes that "communication is important in

development because disinformation, misinformation, asymmetric information and lack of information limit people's ability to act

and react to changes in the markets, social and political systems. Effective communication helps to bridge this gap in information."

In terms of current challenges and solutions, he stated, "Bangladesh lacks an organised and structured system that allows for

effective communication on issues of rights and leadership, entrepreneurship, and market opportunities to the poor, which presents

a challenge for development organisations. I believe that a concerted effort by policymakers, development organisations, and other

stakeholders to ensure that accurate information on these issues is disseminated to the poor will be extremely beneficial in the long

run."  

-    Nafisa Tabassum,LLB graduate of BRAC University;  Arafat Reza, Research Associate at the Centre for Peace and Justice,

Brac University; Md. Wahidul Islam, Communications Officer at the Centre for Peace and Justice, Brac University
.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban ban women from NGO work in Afghanistan
Damages of plagiarism on our text books
Strict action against illegal brick kilns a must
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Child Rights reality in Bangladesh
Rohingya are drowning at sea. Asia’s leaders are to blame
Blue economy deserves more focus
Introducing CRISPR/Cas9 can bring about green revolution


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft