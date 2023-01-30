Child Rights reality in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is a developing country in southern Asia. The people of the country are not conscious of children's rights. Besides, we



know that Bangladesh is a densely populated country, and that�s why most people live on the poverty line. Due to the excess of



poverty in Bangladesh, most of the children cannot expose themselves as well as do not get the proper right from society. Most



parents allow their children for work considering their financial crisis. About 13% of the children in Bangladesh are engaged in child



labour. They are deprived of child rights they deserve.



In this write-up, I have tried to show how child rights can be promote through ending torture. According to some laws, the



employment of children act of 1938 does not allow the employment of children below 12 years. Factories Act 1965 (Act XXV of 1934)



was adopted with the objective of regulating the appointment of workers, their wages and the working conditions in factories,



including health and hygiene, safety, welfare, working hours, leave and holidays, and punishments and penalties for both the



owners and workers for non-compliance of the requirements. The act prohibits employment of any child under the age of 14 in any



factory. An adolescent may be employed only after granting a certificate of fitness issued by a certifying surgeon. Working hours for



such young persons, if employed, shall not be more than five hours a day. They shall not be allowed to work between 7 pm and 7



am.

Under the new law enacted in 2006, there was shown that employment under different laws varies from 14 to 18 years. The



individual is a child less than 18 years old, said to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). Another



child act of 1974 defined that the individual calls a child when their age less than 16 years old.



The Anti-women and children oppression (Amendment) act, 2003 shows that a person calls as a child when he/she did not cross 16



years old. Alongside, we can say that the other Amendment act according to the Court of Wards in 2006. A child who has reached



18 years has the right to make a bid the proper or sell it. Another law, Muslims laws said that a child is an adult when he/she



becomes gaining 12 years for girls and 15 or 16 years for boys. We know that every child has the right to education, shelter, food,



wealth, health/medical care, safe water, sanitation, participation, protection, and so on.



Unfortunately, we come to say that the rights of children cannot get properly for the violation of rights in Bangladesh. That's why



most of the children go to the field for working to earn money to run their families or lead at least a minimum life. Every child



cannot get the right to discrimination, lacks social consciousness, poverty, and ignorance them.



There are most of people are unable to buy food because of the increasing of food, and natural disasters the Food and Agriculture



Organization (FAO) also said it. In spite of having the right to nutrition, most children cannot get the proper nutrition and they



could not perform properly in school, society as well as could not grow into well healthy. A protective list of the number of fewer



than 5 children suffering from wasting (Weights-for-height) in Bangladesh is 2.2 million. The main approach of a good citizen is to



acquire knowledge through education. Education is the backbone of a nation. By acquiring proper education a bad person can turn



into a good person. The enmity of having the right to education for every child they cannot get it properly for the corruption. That�s



why most of the children are involved with many enemies which are high ranges threats to society.



The present situation of child rights in Bangladesh at is an absolute level that is not the satisfactory level of Bangladesh and even in



other countries. The child labourers could not repute the same as the adult workers. They did not get a proper wage in any work



sector. The rural children are most probably higher in the works sectors. The rates of child labour are higher among boys 17.5% and



girls 8.1%. About 45% of child labourers in Bangladesh do not go to school to learn something. A large number of children work



such as domestic work, commercial sex work, and smuggling as well as so on. The main culprit is the poverty in Bangladesh to



increase child labour.



We got some data from the previous report of Mahajan in 2012; they are engaged in unskilled manual work like rickshaw pulling



(17%), day labour (18%), transport work (12%), agricultural activities (10%), etc. The rates of child labour are reducing the developed



countries but it is increasing in Bangladesh gradually. Most of the children live on the streets in urban areas for work. Most street



children have no relatives in the world or even family. Alongside, most of them are the extreme levels of valuable work, conflict with



the law, and trafficking. They also suffer from health and education and even do not provide them proper sanitation, shelter, and



medical care despite having rights. These are the problems that are increasing at high rates in Bangladesh according to UNICEF,



2009.



Violence against girls is at a higher rate in Bangladesh. Oppressions of girls in Bangladesh are absolute level and the Bangladesh



health and injury survey reported that 2200 children committed suicide for the violence of their rights. Currently, some common



issues in Bangladesh are the abuse of children and the sexually harass of them. Gender discrimination, as usual, is a common fact,



and eve-teasing to girls sorrowful matter the issues of shame effects of child marriage in Bangladesh are higher than in other



countries. Child crime in Bangladesh is increasing gradually. The shanty-town children carry pistols, revolvers, bullets, pipe guns,



short guns, cut- rifles, hand bombs, knives, swords, and razors.



Government should pay more attention to getting the rights of neglected children. Moreover, the government should organize



various programs to ensure public awareness so that a family can be informed about the right of its child. Moreover, those who are



on the planning committee should be knowledgeable people, and the role of a family, society, state, and the government is essential



to implement the above-mentioned laws related to child rights.



- The writer is a contributor



