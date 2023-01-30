Video
Home Editorial

RU in crying need of foot over-pass

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Dear Sir

I am writing to draw attention of the authority concerned for a foot over bridge at the main gate of Rajshahi University. With a

student population of 38,000, the lack of a safe crossing at the university gate has led to multiple accidents.

The main gate of the university is located on a busy road with heavy traffic flow. Every day, students have to cross the road to enter

or leave the university, and the lack of a foot over bridge makes it extremely dangerous. Many students have reported near-

accidents while crossing the road, and it is only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action and construct a foot over bridge for the safety and well-being of our students and

local community. The foot over bridge is a necessary infrastructure for the University and it's high time to take action.

Masum Billah
Mass Communication and Journalism, Rajshahi University



