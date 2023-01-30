|
Burning of holy books more than crime
It is disturbing to note that two recent incidents of burning the Holy Quran by rightwing extremist political groups in Europe, first
in Sweden and then Denmark have triggered a global outcry of condemnation.
As a responsible and peace loving media outlet, we also highly denounce such vile acts of extremist actions, since these are marked
threats to peaceful co-existence not only in Europe but anywhere in the world. Moreover, the back-to-back incidents of burning the
holy book is not merely an attempt to unleash so-called rising Islamophobia in these two countries , but also to foment communal
tension worldwide.
What is even more disturbing is that the offender, an extremist Danish politician has been reported to have burned a copy of the
Muslim Holy Book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday with both police protection and permission from the
Swedish government.
The point, however, there are enough reasons to believe that these are not isolated incidents, but also a series of well coordinated
actions among rightwing extremist fractions in Europe , in particular Scandinavia.
Not too long ago, similar acts of hatred had been perpetrated in the Netherlands and at the infamous Guantanamo Bay detention
centre. We believe, such repulsive acts are not only clashes between religious ideas and beliefs, but also to humiliate and dishonour
a noble religion. That said we would have surely condemned burning of any other different holy book of non-Islamic faith groups
scattered across the world be it the Holy Bible, Torah, Granth Sahib or whatever.
Lest we forget, the anti-Islamic spirit that the two incidents generated reminds us of the dark hours of Europe during the time of
Second World War and the barbaric treatment of the Jews by the Nazis.
Most importantly, the recent burning incidents have sent out a political and racist message targeting the Muslims that transcends to
all European countries and beyond.
Another important message we ought to deliver those who justify burning of holy books as freedom of speech racism and hate
crimes do not count as freedom of speech under whatever circumstances.
The Quran burning incidents in Sweden and Denmark also echoes of growing racist anti-Islamic rhetoric reminding us of far-right
politicians such as Marine Le Pen in France or the British National Party in the UK - representing a long tradition which is constantly
reproducing itself by the educational and political system in European countries and beyond.
In conclusion, apart from condemning the two Quran burning incidents, we urge our countrymen to refrain from resorting to any
form of reactionary course of action. Reprisal is no solution to end communal discrimination.
We dont believe in communal hatred and religious extremism.