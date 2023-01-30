2 siblings die from ‘food poisoning’





Two siblings died apparently from food poisoning at Salna in Gazipur on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Ashamoni, 6 and Alifa Akter, one and a half-month old, daughters of Ashraful Islam in the area.



Ehtesham, Sub-Inspector of Sadar Police Station, said Ashraful bought a cake and some patties from a local shop, owned by one Saiful, adjacent to their house in the morning.



After eating cake and patties, Ashamoni, Alifa and six-month old baby Siam, son of a neighbour, fell sick.



Later, they were taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Ashamoni and Alifa dead. Police suspected that the two children died from food poisoning. Legal steps will be taken after getting a complaint from the victims' family, said SI Ehtesham.





