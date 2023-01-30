Actor Akhee’s condition  remains critical



The condition of small screen actor Sharmeen Akhee remained critical on Sunday, a day after her respiratory tract was burnt in a fire at a shooting spot in Mirpur.



She is currently receiving treatment at the high dependency unit (HDU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.



Dr Samanta Lal Sen Chief Coordinator of the burn institute said that her condition was critical with 35 per cent burns. Doctors are treating her with utmost importance, he added.



Akhee suffered from burn injuries following an explosion at the toilet of a make-up room at a shooting spot in Mirpur around 2:00pm yesterday. She was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the burn institute.



Parvez Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Pallabi Police Station, said they are investigating the incident.



