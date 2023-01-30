|
AL gathers people at its rallies using state machinery, claims Fakhrul
Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 26
|
BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday, "Awami League gathers people at its rallies by using state machinery."
After holding a meeting between BNP Liaison Committee and 12-party alliance representatives at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office,
Fakhrul told reporters, "In last 14 years the Awami League government destroyed the country's multi party democratic system in a systematic manner."
"The Awami League government did it by using apparatus of the state. Now the government is using state apparatus to gather people at its rallies, " he said.
He said, "The government abolished the caretaker government system and destroyed electoral system in the country. That is why elections under a caretaker government became essential for Bangladesh."
He said, "Awami League has pushed the nation into chaos by annulling the caretaker government system." F
"The people do not know how the general election will be held and whether or not they can cast their votes, " he said. "In this situation election under a caretaker government alone can be free, fair and acceptable," he added.
Fakhrul said, "Awami League has always been a political party of double-standard. They say one thing and do something else. They imposed one-party rule on the country."