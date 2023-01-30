

AL gathers people at its rallies using state machinery, claims Fakhrul

After holding a meeting between BNP Liaison Committee and 12-party alliance representatives at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office,

Fakhrul told reporters, "In last 14 years the Awami League government destroyed the country's multi party democratic system in a systematic manner."



"The Awami League government did it by using apparatus of the state. Now the government is using state apparatus to gather people at its rallies, " he said.



He said, "The government abolished the caretaker government system and destroyed electoral system in the country. That is why elections under a caretaker government became essential for Bangladesh."



He said, "Awami League has pushed the nation into chaos by annulling the caretaker government system." F



"The people do not know how the general election will be held and whether or not they can cast their votes, " he said. "In this situation election under a caretaker government alone can be free, fair and acceptable," he added.



Fakhrul said, "Awami League has always been a political party of double-standard. They say one thing and do something else. They imposed one-party rule on the country."



