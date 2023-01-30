Video
We will not flee, if need be will go to your house, Quader tells Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Staff Correspondent222

Pointing fingers at BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We are born in this country, we will die in this country. We won't run away. If necessary we will go to Mr Fakhrul's house in Uttara or Thakurgaon."

Obaidul Quader said this at the public meeting of Awami League at Rajshahi Madrasa Ground on Sunday afternoon. Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina addressed the meeting as chief guest.

'Government will not find a way to escape', Obaidul Quader said in reference to Mirza Fakhrul Islam's statement, "You will not find a way to escape. Mr Fakhrul, you are running away. Tarique Rahman will not do politics anymore and fled to London on bail. Your leader, Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who was sentenced to seven years on the run, escaped. We do not know how to escape."
BNP is on the death march, Obaidul Quader said, "Do you remember that BNP held a rally here a few days ago? That rally and today's rally - the people of Rajshahi and today's entire Bangladesh is watching."

"BNP showed red card to the government stating the fall of the government on December 10, than on December 30, government no more on January 11. But, nothing was changed to the government and Sheikh Hasina."


