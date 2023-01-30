Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023
Momen to attend G20 FMs meet in Delhi on Mar 1-2

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that he is scheduled to attend G20 foreign ministers meeting to be held in New Delhi on March 1 and 2.

Giving thanks to the Indian government for demonstrating its respect for Bangladesh through invites to all the meetings and summit of the G20, Momen said Bangladesh-India relations have taken a new height in recent days, we are enjoying the "golden Chapter" of our relationship.

The Minister was speaking as chief guest at a citizens' dialogue on Bangladesh's achievements, opportunities and challenges. Bangladesh Study Group hosted the dialogue at Jatiya Press Club.

Prior to his visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is likely to be in Dhaka in the third week of February to have bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen, said a diplomatic source.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit which will be held in September 9 and 10 this year in New Delhi. However, the Indian Foreign Secretary will hand over the formal invitation letter to the Prime Minister and to have bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 this year as a guest.

Diplomatic sources said that Vinay Kwatra will hand over the Indian Primer Narendra Modi's invitation letter to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to join the G20 Summit as the head of government of a guest country - Bangladesh.

India, holding G20 presidency, has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries to its meetings and summit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India said in a statement earlier.

India also invited the UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, WTO, ILO, FSB and OECD, chairs of regional organisations AU, AUDA-NEPAD and ASEAN as well as International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Asian Development Bank as guest international organizations.

During its presidency, India is expected to host over 200 meetings of the forum across the country and the Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of state or government. The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises 19 countries --Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA, and the European Union.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.
During Presidency, India, Indonesia, and Brazil would form the troika. This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.



