BNP assistant office secy Munir freed from jail

BNP assistant office secretary Munir Hossain was freed from jail on bail on Sunday nearly two months after his arrest.



He walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 3:30 pm after the bail order reached the jail authorities, said BNP's media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.



Some leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies received Munir at the jail gate.



Sayrul said Munir was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on December 7.



On December 7 last year, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its December 10 rally.



Police arrested 470 BNP leaders and activists, including Munir, in connection with the clash. UNB



