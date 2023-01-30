

PM asks to reach police services to people’s doorsteps



"You (police) have to reach police services to the people's doorsteps to achieve their confidence because people's assistance is solely required to face any disaster or to curb terrorism. Make sure that people can feel comfort getting police beside them in any danger," she said.



She also asked the police force to discharge duties and responsibilities with the highest professionalism and sympathy to build the Sonar Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest the passing-out parade-2023 of assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) of 38th BCS batch at the Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA) in Rajshahi's Sardah.



She mentioned that the technology is flourishing across the globe with its positive and negative impacts.



Her government transformed Bangladesh into a digital country and the terrorism, militancy, money laundering, cyber crime, human trafficking, drug, corruption and other organised crimes are also appearing at the advent of newer technologies, she said.



"The role of our police in every sector has helped contain organised crimes particularly the terrorism and militancy," she said.



The prime minister asked the fresh officers to work with efficiency like their seniors in curbing such organised crimes referring to the success of resisting the Holy Artisan Attacks with sacrificing lives by two police personnel. She said the Bangladesh Police has acclaimed eulogy at home and abroad particularly from the United Nations for their praiseworthy role in the peacekeeping missions.



The premier thanked the police personnel for their contribution to contain crimes alongside extending cooperation, support and services to the distressed people in any disaster, referring to their role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated that her government is going to turn the police force into a "Smart Police" alongside making Bangladesh's administration, economy and people smart as part of her government initiative to transform Bangladesh into developed, prosperous and "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041. "We want to build a police force as "Smart Police". Our target is that the police force will run keeping pace with the time," she said. The prime minister described the fresh officers as companions of the government in its journey towards the development and prosperity of the country.



"So, you have to formulate time-worthy working strategies and work with efficiency to make the journey towards prosperity easier," she said.



The prime minister said Bangladesh is now on the highway of development due to her government's tireless efforts in the last 14 years for which Bangladesh has attained the developing nation's status. Her government is now working to transform Bangladesh into a developed one by 2041 maintaining all the achievements, she said.



She also said her government has implemented the Delta Plan-2100 to continue the country's progress to make sure that Bangladesh will never falls behind.



The premier said, "You (police force) will discharge your required duties to reach the benefits of the independence to every people's doorstep in helping run the country with the spirit of the Liberation War."



On her arrival near the saluting dais, the prime minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Principal (Addl.IGP) of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique.



She was also given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out police contingent. �BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked to reach the police services to people's doorsteps to make them feel confident getting law enforcers by their side in any danger."You (police) have to reach police services to the people's doorsteps to achieve their confidence because people's assistance is solely required to face any disaster or to curb terrorism. Make sure that people can feel comfort getting police beside them in any danger," she said.She also asked the police force to discharge duties and responsibilities with the highest professionalism and sympathy to build the Sonar Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest the passing-out parade-2023 of assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) of 38th BCS batch at the Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA) in Rajshahi's Sardah.She mentioned that the technology is flourishing across the globe with its positive and negative impacts.Her government transformed Bangladesh into a digital country and the terrorism, militancy, money laundering, cyber crime, human trafficking, drug, corruption and other organised crimes are also appearing at the advent of newer technologies, she said."The role of our police in every sector has helped contain organised crimes particularly the terrorism and militancy," she said.The prime minister asked the fresh officers to work with efficiency like their seniors in curbing such organised crimes referring to the success of resisting the Holy Artisan Attacks with sacrificing lives by two police personnel. She said the Bangladesh Police has acclaimed eulogy at home and abroad particularly from the United Nations for their praiseworthy role in the peacekeeping missions.The premier thanked the police personnel for their contribution to contain crimes alongside extending cooperation, support and services to the distressed people in any disaster, referring to their role during the Covid-19 pandemic.Sheikh Hasina reiterated that her government is going to turn the police force into a "Smart Police" alongside making Bangladesh's administration, economy and people smart as part of her government initiative to transform Bangladesh into developed, prosperous and "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041. "We want to build a police force as "Smart Police". Our target is that the police force will run keeping pace with the time," she said. The prime minister described the fresh officers as companions of the government in its journey towards the development and prosperity of the country."So, you have to formulate time-worthy working strategies and work with efficiency to make the journey towards prosperity easier," she said.The prime minister said Bangladesh is now on the highway of development due to her government's tireless efforts in the last 14 years for which Bangladesh has attained the developing nation's status. Her government is now working to transform Bangladesh into a developed one by 2041 maintaining all the achievements, she said.She also said her government has implemented the Delta Plan-2100 to continue the country's progress to make sure that Bangladesh will never falls behind.The premier said, "You (police force) will discharge your required duties to reach the benefits of the independence to every people's doorstep in helping run the country with the spirit of the Liberation War."On her arrival near the saluting dais, the prime minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Principal (Addl.IGP) of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique.She was also given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out police contingent. �BSS