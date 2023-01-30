Video
Feasibility study of Ctg Metrorail kicks-off tomorrow

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

Chattogram port city's Metrorail's Transport Master Plan and preliminary feasibility study would be inaugurated by
Road transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader tomorrow.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Land Minster Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen will be special guests at the function to be chaired by Road Transport and Highways Department Secretary ABM Aminullah Nuri.

On November 22, 2022, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project for conducting feasibility study by Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA).

A team of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)  will attend the inauguration.

KOICA would complete feasibility studies in 30 months at an estimated cost of Tk 70.63 crore, DTCA sources told the Daily Observer.
On  December 8, Bangladesh and  Korea signed the Record of Discussions and the Terms of Reference to for preparing the Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Studies for construction of Urban Metrorail Transit Construction in the port city.

KOICA will lend $6 million to Bangladesh for the construction of Metrorail in the port city.

On March 2, 2022,  South Korea gave the proposal at a joint meeting of  Public-Private Partnership Authority held in Seoul.
In February, 2022, KOICA offered $5 million as grant for the study.

The port city's 54.5 km of Metrorail lines are expected link Shah Amanat International Airport with Kalurghat Bridge, City Gate and Shah Amanat Bridge and Oxygen with A K Khan via Fringibazar and Panchlaish.

The 26km long MRT Line-1 has been planned to link Kalurghat with Shah Amanat Airport with 20 stations.

The 13-km long Line-2 with 12 stations has been planned to link City Gate with Shah Amanat Bridge via Nimtala.

The 14-km long Line-3 with 15 stations has been planned to link Oxygen with Firingibazar, Panchlaish and AK Khan Gate.


