Five died of Nipah this year: Minister





Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said five people have died from deadly Nipah virus in the country so far.

He told journalists at his office in Health Ministry on Sunday.



The health Minister said, "Eight people have been infected with Nipah virus in the country so far. Of the infected patients, five died from the virus."



He said, "Healthy people can also get infected with this virus if they come in contact with an infected person. There is no antidote of this virus."



The Minister advised not to consume raw date juice and fruits eaten by birds in order to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.



The health Minister said, "All public and private hospitals and diagnostic centers of the country will fix the treatment price according to a category. A committee has been formed for this purpose, and they are working regarding this issue. It will be effective in the first week of March."



