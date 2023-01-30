Monetary policy formulation needs understanding of  market system: speakers





Speakers at a roundtable on Sunday stressed the need for monetary policy formulation with proper understanding of the country's market system and the economy.



"Unless, monetary policy was formulated with proper understanding of the market system its impact on the economy will be profound," said Policy Research Institute's Executive Director Dr Ahsan H Mansur.



Speaking as the chief guest at the roundtable he said that inflation was relatively low in the country.



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) hosted the roundtable on Monetary Policy 2022-23 at ICAB Council Hall, CA Bhavan in the city.



Highlighting India's liberal interest rates, he called for coordination among policymakers in Bangladesh. Despite disruptions in global commodity supply chains, the authorities took no steps to neutalise its impact in Bangladesh, he said, adding the situation could be controlled to some extent by adjusting the interest rate regularly."



Business Initiative Leading Development Chief Executive Officer Ferdaus Ara Begum, Former Senior Finance Secretary Mahbub Ahmed, ICAB past President Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed, Economic Reporters Forum President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, Dainik Samakal's Business Editor Zakir Hossain, took part in the discussions moderated by ICAB Council member and Past President Md Humayun Kabir and ICAB President Md Moniruzzaman delivered the address of welcome.



ICAB Vice Presidents Md Yasin Mia, and MBM Lutful Hadee, Council Member and Past President Md Kamrul Abedin, Council Members Sabbir Ahmed, and Fouzia Haque, Chief Executive Officer Shubhashish Bose; and Chief Operating Officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddiqui were present.



Dr Mansur said unchanged interest rates in the country have compounded the problem. In global context the dollar and taka exchange rate should be adjusted. Money laundering is rampant in the country. The savings rate has come down to 5.5 per cent, from 16.5-16.7 per cent earlier in the year. Good governance in banking system is very important. There should be no inconsistencies in monetary policy.



