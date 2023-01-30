HC directs govt to repatriate Sohel Rana from India



The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the government to take steps to bring back Sohel Rana, the sponsor of e-commerce company e-Orange and the dismissed Police Inspector (Investigation) of Banani Police Station from India.



The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing on a petition. Earlier, on November 3, the same HC had ordered the government to inform it on what steps it has been taken to bring back money laundered through e-commerce platforms. But even after three months, the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to take any steps in this regard.



While hearing on the petition, the HC bench expressed its anger and ordered the government to submit report in this regard by two weeks.



The Home Secretary and NBR Chairman have been asked to submit an affidavit report in this regard by February 19. The court said that appropriate action will be taken against them in case of violation.



Earlier, in April last year, the HC bench issued a rule asking the government authorities concerned to explain why it may not be directed to bring back the money laundered by e-commerce platform "e-Orange" and disburse the money to its customers.



The High Court rule also asked why the authorities concerned may not be instructed to form a high-level committee in this regard.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) and the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.



The court also ordered action to be taken against e-Orange officials who laundered the money of customers.



Adv Ahsanul Karim and Barrister M Abdul Qayyum stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik moved for the state.



On April 3, Barrister M Abdul Qayyum filed the writ on behalf of 500 customers of the controversial e-commerce company, seeking directives to refund Tk 77 crore to customers.



e-Orange experienced a "robust growth" in sales in only two years since its inception in 2019.



However, in 2021, customers of the company started accusing it of failing to deliver ordered products on time even after receiving payments.



e-Orange owner Sonia Mehzabin, sister of Banani police Inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohel Rana, her husband Masukur Rahman, and Sohel's supposed wife, Naznin Nahar Bithi, another owner of the company, have allegedly gobbled up around Tk1,100 crore of advance money without delivering products to customers, according to a case document.



According to the investigation report of the case, Tk 349 crore was withdrawn from two bank accounts of e-Orange, but there is no clue where the money has gone. It is suspected the money has been laundered. Several agencies are investigating the issue.



The owner of the company, Sonia Mehzabin, and her husband Masukur Rahman, are now in jail in a case filed against them for embezzling Tk1,100 crore from customers.



