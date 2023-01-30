HSC 2022 results on Feb 8

Results of 2022 HSC and equivalent exams will be published on February 8.



Tapan Kumar Sarker, convener of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Dhaka Education Board Chairman, confirmed the information on Sunday.



"A proposal was sent to the Ministry of Education to publish the results between February 7 and 9. The prime minister set February 8 as the date," he said.



HSC and equivalent exams were held from November 6 to December 13 last year.



A total of 1,203,407 examinees completed their registration to sit for the exams. Of them, 6,22,769 were boys and 5,80,611 were girls. UNB



Traders hoarding essentials before Ramadan creating artificial crisis









Unscrupulous businessmen are active targeting Ramadan to create artificial crisis of essential commodities like every year. Although Holy Ramadan is only two months away essential commodity prices have already increased further.



Especially the prices of Ramadan dependent products have increased three months ago. The products are sugar, edible oil, grams, pulses, dates, ginger and garlic. Keeping Ramadan in mind unscrupulous businessmen have started stockpiling these products.



The market price of one other commodity--onion-- has been on the rise for several months. The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has already feared that the price of products will increase by 30 per cent this time compared to last Ramadan.



Taking everything into consideration, the Bangladesh Bank has given the opportunity to import the rest of the Ramadan dependent products.



These products can be imported through buyers and suppliers credit. Even though the importers, traders, bankers express their satisfaction, they are not able to convince themselves. Leading importers say that despite the complications, the LC goods arriving at the port cannot be redeemed due to the dollar crisis. Mid-level businessmen are not able to open LC due to banking complications.

As a result, the import of consumer goods has decreased a lot compared to the time of Corona pandemic.



Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesmen Mesbahul Haque as its spokesperson told the Daily Observer, "There is no problem in opening line of credit (LCs) in banks. The importers are opening LCs as before. No dollar crises is there to impede opening of LCs, specially for essential commodities. Bangladesh Bank is supporting all kinds imports including LC opening for commodities essential during Ramadan."



However, the importer said that due to the inability to pay the import price in dollars, the goods cannot be released from the two ships carrying daily commodities. These two ships have 80,000 tonnes of raw sugar imported from Brazil. Apart from this, 3 more ships are stuck in the port. These ships have a total of 135,000 tonnes of goods.



Because of this, there is an early alarm about the month of Ramadan. An unscrupulous cycle has started increasing the price on this occasion.



According to sources, the LC has to be opened 4 to 5 months before the start of Ramadan for importing goods. But entrepreneurs could not open LCs due to dollar crisis.



Commercial banks are instructed to open LCs for import of fasting products one month before. It is also promised to provide dollars from the central bank in this sector. But still LC opening is not growing at the expected rate. In this context, the opportunity to take short-term foreign loans is given for the import of Ramadan dependent products.



In order to deal with the dollar crisis, banks have been instructed to open LCs for the import of goods through such loans. Generally, the related loan has to be paid within 3 to 4 months. But the central bank has extended its period by 6 months.

As a result, outstanding loans up to December will be available for repayment by June.



Traders say that there will be no problem for daily commodities during Ramadan if they redeem on time and clear the shortfall LCs by February 15.



Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bank has given instructions to commercial banks, importers and related traders to keep the supply of 8 daily commodities normal. People are not getting confidence even though the importers say that the import of most of the daily products is normal.



According to the Commerce Ministry, the demand for edible oil in the country is around 20 lakh tonnes. And the demand in Ramadan is 3 lakh tonnes. Out of this, 2 lakh tonnes are produced in the country. Some 20 lakh tonnes have to be imported.



The demand for sugar in the country is 20 lakh tonnes. Demand in Ramadan is 3 lakh tonnes. 30,000 tonnes are produced in the country. at least 20 to 22 lakh tonnes have to be imported. The demand for lentils is 6 lakh tonnes. Demand in Ramadan is 1 lakh tonnes. 2.2 lakh tonnes are produced in the country. 4 lakh tonnes have to be imported.

The demand of onion in the country is 25 lakh tonnes. Demand in Ramadan is 4 lakh tonnes. 27 lakh tonnes are produced in the country. And 6 to 7 lakh tonnes have to be imported. The demand for grams is one and a half lakh tonnes. Demand in Ramadan is 1 lakh tonnes. Production in the country is 0.46 lakh tonnes. 2 lakh tonnes have to be imported. The country has an annual demand of 1 lakh tonnes of dates. Of this, the demand in Ramadan is 5,000 tonnes.



According to the information of the Commerce Ministry, 9.82 lakh tonnes of edible oil was imported in the country during July-December. 6.85 lakh tonnes of sugar has been imported. Chickpeas have been imported 53,476 tonnes. Dates have been imported 11,773 tonnes. 1.98 lakh tonnes of lentils have been imported. Onion import was 3.76 lakh tonnes.



Bangladesh Bank issued a notification in mid-December to keep the supply of daily commodities normal during Ramadan. It is said that till March 31, 2023, traders will get the opportunity to import edible oil, grams, pulses, onions, spices, sugar and dates under 90 days suppliers or buyers credit.



The stakeholders think that the uncertainty of LC has been reduced to a large extent. Recently, the Ministry sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank. After this, in January, Bangladesh Bank assured that the complications related to LC opening would be over. But the situation has not improved so far, the Ministry has written in the letter, "Instead, it has been possible to open fewer LCs for the import of edible oil and sugar in the month of January."



The Ministry has told the Central Bank that it will not be possible to stabilize the prices of essential commodities during the upcoming Ramadan if the existing dollar crisis and opening of import letters of credit (LC) are not addressed.



The letter said, "Every day (businessmen) have to pay huge compensation due to lack of LC confirmation and payment and the cost of importing goods is increasing."



Traders told the Commerce Ministry that LCs should be opened between December and January to ensure supply of goods at the beginning of Ramadan in March. But in the last two months the rate of opening of LCs for most of the products has decreased significantly compared to the same period of the previous year.



The consumer goods giant City Group Executive Director Biswajit Saha said that to maintain the supply of goods according to the demand of Ramadan, they have approached various banks to open a LC of 385 million dollars for the import of essential products such as edible oil, sugar and lentils this January, but they could not open it due to the dollar crisis.



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Dr Golam Rahman said that everything is being sold at a higher price in the current market. Therefore, before the coming of Ramadan, strict monitoring should be done on this issue.



