KNF member killed in Bandarban gunfight

A member of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) was shot to death in a reported gunfight with members of the law enforcing agency in Ruma upazila of Bandarban district on Saturday. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Tipped off, a team of law enforcers conducted a drive at the middle point of Arthapara and Baslang Para in the evening, said Alamgir Hossain Officer-in-Charge of Ruma Police Station.



Sensing danger, the KNF members opened fire at the law enforcers, forcing them to fire back, according to the law enforcers' account. One separatist was shot dead.



Later, police recovered the body of the KNF member from the spot in the morning. One gun, ten bullets and different goods used by the criminal gang were seized from the spot.



Being panicked, the local people took shelter at Marma Welfare Centre in Ruma upazila Headquarters. Local administration with the help of the Army provided food and medical assistance to them.



A group of young men formed the banned armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in 2020, according to authorities.



