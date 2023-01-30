BD maintaining good ties with US, India, China as it's our core principle: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that maintaining a balanced role in continuing a good relations with USA, India and China is a huge challenge, however, Bangladesh is maintaining a very good relations with all the countries which is its core principle.



The Foreign Minister also highlighted Bangladesh's friendly relations with Russia saying that Bangladesh will continue to maintain a balanced foreign policy - noting the importance of the country's geostrategic location, he said while addressing a citizens' dialogue on "Bangladesh's achievements, opportunities and challenges," organized by the Bangladesh Study Group at Jatiya Press Club.



State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam spoke as special guest at the discussion chaired by Bangladesh Study Trust Chairman and former Vice Chancellor of National University Prof Dr Harun-or-Rashid. Dhaka University International Relations Department Prof ASM Ali Ashraf presented keynote paper while Bangladesh Study Trust General Secretary TH M Jahangir delivered the welcome address.



"Bangladesh cannot ignore any country and reiterated that it is maintaining a balanced role in regards to ties with India and China. However, the USA is a "major power" and Bangladesh will have to pursue good relations with the United States, India and China at the same time," the Foreign Minister said.



He said that we might forget that the people of this territory have fought for the independence just to restore democracy, justice and human rights here, now it might be the high time to recall the history and the achievement of the people of this soil to all.

"The USA is the number one investor in Bangladesh and also a big market for Bangladeshi products, we have to maintain a very good relations with them for ourselvesthey give us suggestions as they are our good friends. Obviously, we will take their good suggestions as we are not all right in every arena," the Foreign Minister told the dialogue.



Momen said Bangladesh has three major resources- human resources, fertile land and water. If we want to take advantage of all these three elements we to maintain a balance relationship with all countries.



"Except all these major countries, we are maintaining good relations with Russia, Saudi Arabia, ASEAN groups, Qatar, UAE and other countries where we have diplomatic relations or business ties," the Foreign Minister said.



"We will be able to achieve the goal of building 'Sonar Bangla' if these three resources are properly utilised," he said.



Appreciating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Momen said Bangladesh's dignity has been boosted globally through her development efforts.



Momen said Bangladesh-India relations have taken a new height in recent days, we are enjoying the "golden Chapter" of our relationship, the Foreign Minister added.



He thanked the Indian government for demonstrating its respect for Bangladesh through invites to all the meetings and summit of the G20.



