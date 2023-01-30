BERC (Amendment) Bill 2023 passed

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been passed in the parliament paving the way for the government to adjust the prices of gas and electricity without a public hearing.



State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday moved the Bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.



Placing the bill, the state minister said the proposed law will be enacted by amending the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act 2003. "Now the system loss in electricity generation is not more than 6-7 per cent declining from the earlier level of 41 per cent," he added.



Terming the act as a black law, Gano Forum lawmaker of Sylhet-2 constituency Mokabbir Khan said the government has undoubtedly increased the distribution of electricity, but corruption also is taking place in the sector. He urged the government to remove the bill as the act will further raise the unit price of the power. BSS



