PM opens 26 dev projects, worth Tk 1,333cr

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 26development projects in Rajshahi, worth aroundTk 1,333crore.



Of the 26, seven projects are for Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).



The PM also laid foundation stones of six other development projects with an estimated cost of Tk 376.28 crore.



The prime minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of the projects joining a mammoth public rally organised by Rajshahi city and district units of Awami League at the historic Madrasa Maidan.



Foundation stones were laid for Tk 24 crore Information Complex, Tk 8.35 crore Regional PSC Office Building, Tk 62 crore Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam Girls High School, Tk 53 crore Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Boys High School, Tk 162 crore BKSP Regional Training Centre, and Tk 66 crore Rajshahi WASA Building.



The implemented projects include a 58ft mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, built by Rajshahi City Corporation at the city's C&B Crossing, at a cost of around Tk 5.03 crore.



The city corporation has also implemented other projects including Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, Flyover on Mohanpur Railway Crossing, four-lane road and road divider with a separate lane for slow moving vehicles from Vadra Rail Crossing to Nawdapara bus terminal, four-lane road and road divider including a separate lane for slow-moving vehicles from Bilsimla railway crossing to City Haat and road widening, development from Kalpana Cinema Hall to Talaimary crossing and road carpeting, drain and footpath construction from Rentur Kharir Arat to Dhalur Mor via Hi-tech Park and road construction from the court to Shahartali Club.

Aimed at ushering in a new horizon in recreation, particularly for children, the Sheikh Russel Shishu Park on 2.14 acre in Chhotobangram area with an estimated cost of Tk 4.43 crore is nearing completion.



The Roads and Highway Department has constructed a highway from Puthia to Bagmara at a cost of Tk 116.83 crore.



Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank has implemented upward extension work from the sixth floor to tenth floor of its head office at a cost of Tk 10.21 crore.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police as built its headquarters at a cost of Tk 20.08 crore.



Rajshahi National Heart Foundation Hospital has been established in Laxmipur area at a cost of Tk 14.46 crore.



A Technical Training Centre has been built at Mohanpur Upazila at a cost of Tk 22.18 crore.



Rajshahi Shishu Hospital has also been established at a cost of around Tk 22.90 crore.



Rajshahi Medical College has constructed its administrative building at costs of around Tk 15 crore.



A multi-storey Social Service Complex has been built in Rajshahi involving around Tk 12.78 crore.



A two-storey female hostel has been constructed on a six-storey foundation at Rajshahi Government Women's College for Tk 5.58 crore.



A five-storey academic building of Technical School and College has been built at Charghat costing around Tk 17.20 crore.



A multipurpose building has been constructed at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital at a cost of around Tk 8.96 crore. The Civil Surgeon's Office has also been established at a cost of Tk 4.27 crore.



Bangladesh Water Development Board has been implementing two projects to protect the left banks from erosion of the Padma river in Charghat and Bagha upazilas involving around Tk 694.34 crore.



The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has been constructing two roads under its Rural Connectivity Improvement Project involving around Tk 43.96 crore.



A multipurpose auditorium has been constructed at Rajshahi PTI at a cost of Tk 8.92 crore.



The Upazila Muktijoddha Complex Building has been built in Rajshahi city at a cost of Tk 2.81 crore. UNB



