

PM seeks vote for boat to make Smart BD



The AL President said, "There will be elections in the future, at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year, I want a promise whether you will vote for the boat symbol or not."



At this time, the people gathered in the historic Madrasa Ground of Rajshahi raised their hands and shouted in unison to support the words of the Prime Minister.



She thanked everyone and said, "All of you will vote for boat so that we can build a smart Bangladesh by 2041."



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the public meeting of her party after five years after visiting Rajshahi.



Around 3:00pm, AL President came from the Sarda Police Academy by helicopter to the prison training ground of the city and came to the rally stage by car. Then the crowd that filled the rally ground welcomed her with clapping and chanting slogans. The Prime Minister waved her hand and greeted the crowd.



Arriving at the Madrasa Ground, the Prime Minister inaugurated 25 projects worth Tk 1,317 crore for Rajshahi. Apart from this, she laid the foundation stone of six more projects worth Tk 376 crore.



The AL President said, "The country would not have been independent if the boat was not voted for. If the country was not independent, their (BNP) leader Ziaur Rahman would not have been promoted from Major to Major General. They forget it. And if the country was not independent, Khaleda Zia could never have come to power, she could not have become the prime minister. Why so much anger on that boat!"



"We got food security because people voted for boat symbol. Which government was able to make 100 bridges and 100 roads in one day? Awami League Government, the government of boat. Awami League can do it, no one else can," she added.



Regarding the BNP leaders statement-Awami League leaders will not find any way to flee from the country- Sheikh Hasina said, "Awami League has no record to flee but BNP has. Rather, after 75's carnage Ziaur Rahman didn't allow me to come into the country but I came forcibly."



The Prime Minister said that today's Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food. We have reduced the poverty rate from 40 per cent to 20 per cent.



Sheikh Hasina referred to the steps taken by the Awami League government to ensure that not a single person is homeless in this Bengal of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, by providing various allowances and benefits under the social security net programme, as well as building houses with two plots of land for free for the landless and homeless.



She further said, "We work for the welfare of the people. Think once, what was the condition of this Rajshahi. Think about the year 2001, BNP-Jamaat coalition in power, constant murder-terrorism; rape of women, torture; in this Rajshahi, Mahima, Rajufa... how they were brutally tortured by the BNP cadres. A baby girl was gang-raped because her parents voted for the boat."



The Prime Minister said that the Father of the Nation built factories in this Rajshahi after independence. Then everything stopped. Awami League works to reopen closed factories. We prevent the erosion of the Padma River by building a long dam to protect it from erosion. There was no employment system for the people of this Rajshahi. We have already taken many steps for the people of Rajshahi.



Rajshahi district and city Awami League organized the public meeting. Rajshahi city Awami League Acting President Mohammad Ali Kamal presided over and General Secretary Dablu Sarkar moderated the meeting.



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hashan Mahmud, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Awami League Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Awami League Central Executive Committee Members Nurul Islam Thandu, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Bangladesh Chhatra League President Hussain Saddam also spoke in the rally.



