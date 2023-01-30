Video
Japanese mother wins custody of two girls Father to appeal

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A family court of Dhaka on Sunday said in its judgement, Japanese mother Eriko Nakano would have custody of her two children.After nearly two years of legal battle in several courts' in Bangladesh, the custodian dispute over two Japanese children has been solved through the verdict.

The family court  dismissed the case filed by Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif in February last year, seeking the custody of his daughters Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Nakano Laila Lina, 9.

While delivering the verdict, Judge Durdana Rahman of Dhaka's Second Additional Assistant Judge and Family Court observed that the mother is the only person who looks after her children with care and children are safe under the custody of their mothers.
Moreover, Eriko Nakano is a physician, who practices in Japan, and that's why, the children will be safe in their mother's custody, the judge said.

On the other hand, the plaintiff failed to prove that the children will be safe in his custody. So, the case filed over the custody of the children by Imran Sharif was dismissed, she said.

 On the other hand, the plaintiff's lawyer Adv Nasima Akhter Lovely told the Daily Observer that an appeal will be filed with  the higher court against the judgement, this judgement is not ultimate judgement, and appeal is the part of the trial. This judgement is not a final judgement until completion of the procedure of the appeal court.

 On January 22 the same family court fixed Sunday for passing judgment over the custody of two children of estranged Sharif, Nakano couple. On conclusion of a lively argument of both sides, the family court Judge Durrana Rahman set the date.

The High Court on August 31 in 2021, had ordered Sharif Imran and Eriko Nakano to live at a Gulshan flat together for 15 days with their two daughters. The court had asked Department of Social Services to look over the matter and the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police was asked to ensure the safety of the family.

The court finally came up with the order as the estranged couple failed to reach a consensus on where and with whom their two daughters Makano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Makano Laila Lina, 9, will live, in spite of repeated instructions from the court.
The Supreme Court however, on February 13 in 2022, said, until the disposal of the case by Dhaka family court, the two children will remain in the custody of their mother, while their father can meet them in the house.

After 12 years of marriage, on January 18 last year, Nakano, a physician, appealed for divorce from engineer Sharif over marital dispute.

On January 28 in 2021, she also filed a case with a Tokyo family court for the custody of their three children.

But on February 21, Imran returned to Bangladesh with their two girls from Japan. After that, a Japanese court passed an order giving the children under their mother's custody.

On August 19, Nakano filed a petition in the High Court here seeking custody of the two girls.
Nakano is now staying at a rented apartment in Dhaka's Baridhara area with her daughters.

Earlier, the Japanese mother Nakano on December 23  has been charged with trying to flee Bangladesh with the two children.
On that day police barred Nakano at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport as she tried to leave Bangladesh for Japan with her daughters in defiance of the court order.

Sharif Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008.
The couple has three children. One of them is with her maternal grandmother in Japan.



