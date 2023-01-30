Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023
Home Front Page

Create safe atmosphere for children: President

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday urged all to work together to make the world a safe haven for children and help their inner potentialities flourish, irrespective of religion, caste and financial condition.  

"Create a safe atmosphere for children with care, affection and love," he said while addressing the award distribution ceremony of "National Children Award Competition 2020 and 2021" at Osmani Smrity Auditorium in the capital.  

The Head of State added: "Every child has a personality. Let them create an opportunity to express it in a proper manner."

He called upon the government, different organizations, educational institutions and family members, including parents, to inspire the children for making contributions to building a 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  

Describing children as the future leaders of the nation, the President said they would bear the country's responsibility in days to come and due to this, children must be groomed to be good citizens.  

State Minister of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Nesa Indira, MP, presided over the function. Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Enam and Secretary of Ministry of Women & Children Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, among others, spoke on the occasion.  

"The influence of literature and culture is immense to create a creative generation with talent. Apart from education, it is very urgent to facilitate the path of children's mental growth by involving them in various extra-curricular activities, including arts, literature and sports," the President observed.  

He further called upon all concerned to come forward with a non-discriminatory attitude for the welfare of not only the children of well-off families but also the welfare of the underprivileged children of all levels.    BSS


