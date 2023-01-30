Maj Gen Nazmul  new DG of BGB

The government has appointed Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan Director General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). AKM Nazmul Hasan took charge as the new DG on Sunday (January 29). Meanwhile, top officials of various departments and unit chiefs welcomed him.



Earlier on January 17, the Public Administration Ministry issued a circular in this regard.



Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan was born on January 2, 1969 in Faridpur district. Hasan joined Bangladesh Military Academy in 18th BMA Long course on July 15 in 1986 and was commissioned on June 24 in 1988.



