Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 7:58 PM
Home Countryside

Four held with 25 gold bars in Chuadanga, Khulnan, Jashore

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 3:45 PM  Count : 235
Observer Online Report


Police arrest a teenage boy from Darshana area in Chuadanga on Sunday for allegedly smuggling gold bars.

Four people were arrested in separate drives with 25 gold bars in Chuadanga, Khulna and Jashore on Saturday and Sunday.

In Chuadanga, police arrested a teenage boy from Darshana area in Chuadanga on Sunday for allegedly smuggling gold bars.

The arrestee is Hridoy Hossen, 19, son of Naushad Ali of Darshana area of the district .

Police sources said based on secret information, police set up a check post at Darshana in front of Memnagar BD Secondary School. Hridoy threw the gold bars, wrapped in paper, into a nearby drain while the law enforcers were trying to stop the motorcycle Hridoy was riding.

Later, police arrested Hridoy and seized five gold bars weighing 25.2 bhori, said sources.

Chuadanga Additional Superintendent of Police Anisuzzaman confirmed the matter and said the arrestee is being interrogated. A case will be filed in this regard.

In Khulna, police arrested two persons for their suspicious behavior while they were searching a bus of Tungipara Express at the Zero Point on Khulna-Satkhira highway on Saturday morning.

The law enforcers found the 15 gold bars, weighing two kilograms, from the arrestees shoes.

The detained men are Abul Hossain and Emon, Enamul Haque, said Enamul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Labanchara Police Station.

Meanwhile, Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man with five gold bars from Bagachra area of Sharsha upazila under Jashore.

The arrestee is Abul Kalam, son of Jamal Hossain of Bagachara village under the upazila, said Lt Col Sahed Minhaz Siddiki, commanding officer of BGB-49 Battalion, said Kalam was going to his smuggling point riding a motorbike.



NY

