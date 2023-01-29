Four held with arms, drugs in Noakhali



Police in separate drives arrested four men along with arms and Yaba pills from Begumganj and Sadar upazilas of Noakhali district on Saturday night.



The arrested are Md Abul Kashem, 24, Md Delwar Hossain Raju, 28, residents of Begumganj upazila and Abdul Manik alias Bacchu, 65, and Md Rashed, 22, of Sadar upazila in the district.





Superintendent of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raid in Miyapur village under Begumganj upazila and arrested Md Delwar Hossain Raju along with a pipe-gun.







On the other hand, another team of Detective Branch of police (DB) conducted a raid in Dhonnopur village of Sadar upazila and arrested Kashem, Bacchu and Rashed along with 50 Yaba pills, he said.



Two separate cases were filed with police station against them and legal steps are under process in this regard, the official added.



