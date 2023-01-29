Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 3:28 PM  Count : 283
Observer Online Desk

41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan

41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan



At least 41 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum, while confirming the incident, told Dawn.com that the vehicle, with nearly 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” he said, Dawn reports.

Anjum added that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive. However, one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The officer feared that the number of casualties could further increase to 48.

He added that the bodies recovered from the wrecked bus were unidentifiable and DNA testing will be done for the identification of the deceased.

Ramshackle highways, lax safety measures and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan’s dire road safety record.

Passenger buses are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents are common.

According to World Health Organisation estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.

In June last year, at least 22 people were killed, including nine members of a family, when a passenger van fell into a ravine near Qila Saifullah district of northern Balochistan.

The van, carrying 23 passengers and en route to Zhob from Loralai, fell into the 200-foot-deep ravine when it reached the Akhtarzai area.

The lone survivor — a 13-year-old boy — was taken to hospital in a critical condition, said Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar, the deputy commissioner of Qila Saifullah.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 dead, hundreds injured as earthquake hits Iran
Odisha health minister shot by cop, accused nabbed
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan
Women drive fast train to Mecca as Saudi workforce evolves
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital


Latest News
HSC results to be published on Feb 8
Man crushed under train in Mymensingh
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles
Eight arrested in Tangail for cutting soil illegally
Election under caretaker govt most suitable for Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Two sawmill owners fined in Hili
Bangladesh sees 16 more Covid cases
2 siblings in Gazipur die of 'food poisoning'
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Won’t flee, will take shelter at Fakhrul saheb’s house: Quader
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft