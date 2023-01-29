Video
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 3:00 PM  Count : 298
Observer Online Desk

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday Bangladesh will continue to maintain a balanced foreign policy noting that its geo-strategic location is very important.

He said Bangladesh cannot ignore any country and the country is maintaining a balanced role while continuing its relations with India and China, reports UNB.

USA is also a big power and Bangladesh will have to maintain very good relations with the USA, India and China, said Momen.

He thanked the Indian government for showing much respect to Bangladesh by inviting the country to all meetings and Summit of the G20.

Foreign Minister Momen is scheduled to attend G20 foreign ministers meeting to be held in New Delhi on March 1-2.

Momen also highlighted Bangladesh's friendly relations with Russia.

The Foreign Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a citizens' dialogue on Bangladesh's achievements, opportunities and challenges.

Bangladesh Study Group hosted the dialogue at the Jatiya Press Club.

Momen said Bangladesh has three major resources- human resources, fertile land and water.

"We will be able to achieve the goal of building 'Sonar Bangla' if these three resources are properly utilised," he said.

Appreciating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Momen said Bangladesh's dignity has been boosted globally through her development efforts.

He said Bangladesh is a model for economic development.

TF


