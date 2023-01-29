

One held with hemp in Rangpur

Narcotics Control Department members in a drive arrested a man along with 36 kilograms of hemp from RK road of Rangpur city on Saturday night.



The arrested Hamidul Islam, 29, is a resident of Chargopanda area in Lalmonirhat district.



Additional Director of Rangpur Narcotics Control Department, Md Ali Aslam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department set up a check-post on RK road and arrested the man with a pickup filled with hemp, weigh 36 kilograms.



A case was filed with police station against him under Narcotics Control Act, the official added.



