Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14







A court in Dhaka on Sunday set March 14 for holding a hearing in a graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

On May 13, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charge sheets against the BNP chief and 23 others, inflicting 11 in the case.





Later, the names of eleven accused, including Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped out of the charge sheet following their deaths on different dates.





Judge Ali Hossen of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 re-fixed the date after filing a plea by defendant lawyer for extending time of hearing on charge framing due to absence of Begum Zia for her illness, reports BSS.On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda and her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko with Tejgaon Police Station on charges of misappropriating huge money while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (GATCO).Next day, Khaleda Zia and Koko were arrested. The case was included in the Emergency Powers Act on September 18 at the same year.