One killed after pickup smashes auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi



A man was killed after a pickup van smashed a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Raipura upazila in Narsingdi district on Sunday morning.



Deceased Khorshed Mia, 45, was a resident of Moddhyachar village of Bhairab upazila.





Quoting locals, highway police said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, carrying passengers, from Bhairab was going to a fuel station. When it reached at Mahmudabad Govt Primary School, a speedy pickup van from opposite side crashed the auto-rickshaw and it got twisted. The auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot.





Bhairab Highway Police Station officer in-charge Mojammel Haque said police recovered the body.



The pickup and auto-rickshaw were seized but the driver of the pickup manged to flee, the police official said.





The body was sent to Raipura Upazila Health Complex morgue for autopsy and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.



SA