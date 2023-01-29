

Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week

The stock market has passed the 4th week of the current month with a capital gain of Tk 10,185 crore in four days, data analysis of the capital market has revealed.



The capital of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was Tk 7.56 lakh crore at the beginning of trading on the first working day of last week. On the last day, after transaction on Thursday, the capital stood at Tk 7.67 lakh crores.



In other words, the capital has increased by Tk 10185 crore. It increased by Tk 2149 crore in the previous week. The investors' capital increased in the market for two consecutive weeks.



In the past week (January 22 to 26), trading was done on five working days. The first trading day marked a fall in the index, followed by four consecutive trading days during which the index rose from Monday to Thursday, reports UNB.



During this period, a total of 387 shares and units were traded in DSE. Among them, 63 companies' share prices increased, those of 119 decreased and 205 unchanged.



Among the companies traded in the previous week, 114 rose, 68 fell and 205 remained unchanged. The number of companies reducing prices has increased compared to the previous week.



However, the main index of DSE increased by 30 points from the previous week to 6,296 points in the outgoing week as the share prices of several companies increased.



Among the other two indexes of DSE, the DSES index increased by 6 points to 1,374 points and the DS-30 index increased by 22 points to 2,230 points from the previous week.



Although the index has increased, the volume of transactions has decreased. In the last week, the total transaction in DSE was Tk 3050 crores, which was traded in the previous week for Tk 3850 crore. That is, Tk 800 crore worth of transactions have decreased; as a percentage it has decreased by 20.78 percent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), another capital market of the country, was also traded in the same condition.



In the last week, the overall index of CSE increased by 89 points to 18565 points. Tk 63.19 crores were traded during this time, which was traded in the previous week for Tk 104.55 crore.



Among the traded companies, the share prices of 61 companies increased, 83 decreased and 134 remained unchanged.



