'Take service to people’s doorsteps, earn their confidence'







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked members of Bangladesh Police to take services to people's doorsteps.







"The police services will have to reach the doorsteps of the masses, prioritizing the concept of 'citizen services' for modern times, so that police can earn public confidence," she said.



The prime minister was addressing the parade of the 38th BCS Police Batch at Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi's Sardah, UNB reports.



She said that police need to win public trust as cooperation from the people is essential when law enforcers go to tackle any disaster, or contain terrorism and for other work.



Sheikh Hasina asked the police to ensure that the people feel safe when seeking help during any danger. "Keeping that in mind, police should gain the confidence of the people with professionalism and sympathy," she added.



The PM handed over awards to five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) for their outstanding performance - achieving excellence in different fields in the one-year ASP Probationer training course.



Shakibul Alam Bhuiyan received the award of 'Best Probationer' while Jahangir Kabir got the award of 'Best Academic Performer'. Russel Rana obtained the award of 'Best Shooter', Sajjadur Rahman won the award of the 'Best Horsemanship' and Shuvra Deb received the award of 'Best In-Field Performer' from the prime minister.



Earlier, Sheikh Hasina reviewed the parade, and received salute of the march-past of a smartly turned out contingents of the police from the saluting dais.





On her arrival at the police academy, the PM was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Principal (Additional IG) of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique.





TF



