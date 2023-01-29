Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 7:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

'Take service to people’s doorsteps, earn their confidence'

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 1:40 PM  Count : 286
Observer Online Desk

'Take service to people’s doorsteps, earn their confidence'

'Take service to people’s doorsteps, earn their confidence'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked members of Bangladesh Police to take services to people's doorsteps.

"The police services will have to reach the doorsteps of the masses, prioritizing the concept of 'citizen services' for modern times, so that police can earn public confidence," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the parade of the 38th BCS Police Batch at Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi's Sardah, UNB reports.

She said that police need to win public trust as cooperation from the people is essential when law enforcers go to tackle any disaster, or contain terrorism and for other work.

Sheikh Hasina asked the police to ensure that the people feel safe when seeking help during any danger. "Keeping that in mind, police should gain the confidence of the people with professionalism and sympathy," she added.

The PM handed over awards to five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) for their outstanding performance - achieving excellence in different fields in the one-year ASP Probationer training course.

Shakibul Alam Bhuiyan received the award of 'Best Probationer' while Jahangir Kabir got the award of 'Best Academic Performer'. Russel Rana obtained the award of 'Best Shooter', Sajjadur Rahman won the award of the 'Best Horsemanship' and Shuvra Deb received the award of 'Best In-Field Performer' from the prime minister.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina reviewed the parade, and received salute of the march-past of a smartly turned out contingents of the police from the saluting dais.

On her arrival at the police academy, the PM was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Principal (Additional IG) of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Election under caretaker govt most suitable for Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Won’t flee, will take shelter at Fakhrul saheb’s house: Quader
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
'Take service to people’s doorsteps, earn their confidence'
Fire in Dhaka’s Gendaria, 10 shops gutted
Foreign Ministry organizes 'Pitha Utshob'


Latest News
HSC results to be published on Feb 8
Man crushed under train in Mymensingh
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles
Eight arrested in Tangail for cutting soil illegally
Election under caretaker govt most suitable for Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Two sawmill owners fined in Hili
Bangladesh sees 16 more Covid cases
2 siblings in Gazipur die of 'food poisoning'
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Won’t flee, will take shelter at Fakhrul saheb’s house: Quader
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft