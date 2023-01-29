Man's throat slit body found in Netrokona



Police recovered the throat slit body of a man from Moylakanda area in Netrakona district town on Sunday morning.





Deceased Safayat Hossain, 38, was son of Umar Ali, a resident of Baluakhali village under the municipality.





Additional superintendent of Netrakona police Mohammad Fakruzzaman said locals spotted the body near a mill at Moylakanda area in the morning and informed police.





Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.





Netrakona Model Police Station officer-in-charge Khandakar Shaker Ahammed said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Detective Branch of Police visited the scene and legal steps would be taken in this regard.





SA

