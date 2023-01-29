Fire in Dhaka’s Gendaria, 10 shops gutted







A fire broke out in old Dhaka's Gendaria area early Sunday.







Ten tin-shed shops and a rickshaw garage were burnt down.

The blaze originated around 4:20 am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters' media cell.





Four units from Sutrapur and Postagola fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the flame at about 5:40 am.

The reason behind fire could not be known.





TF



No injury or casualty was reported.