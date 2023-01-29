Video
Fire in Dhaka’s Gendaria, 10 shops gutted

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 1:15 PM
Observer Online Report

A fire broke out in old Dhaka's Gendaria area early Sunday.

Ten tin-shed shops and a rickshaw garage were burnt down.

The blaze originated around 4:20 am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters' media cell.

Four units from Sutrapur and Postagola fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the flame at about 5:40 am.

No injury or casualty was reported.

The reason behind fire could not be known.

TF


