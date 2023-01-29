Youth killed in Satkhira motorcycle accident



A youth was killed after his motorbike hit a parked truck on a road at Dhankhali area at Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district on Saturday night.





Deceased Mehedi Hasan Babu, 23, was son of Abdul Majed Gazi, a resident of Kalinchi village under Ramjannagar union in the upazila.





Abdullah Tarafder, the deceased's uncle, said Mehedi's bike hit a paddy loaded parked truck from behind losing control when he was going to Munshiganj. He fell down from the motorcycle and was critically injured.





Locals rushed him to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Mehedi dead.





Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex doctor Sakir Hossain confirmed the death news.





