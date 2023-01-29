Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue







Leaders and activists of Awami League started thronging at Madrasa Maidan in Rajshahi to join the party's scheduled rally.





Besides, the AL men from different districts and upazilas are coming to the rally venue with processions chanting slogans.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver her speech at the rally at 3pm today.





The rally venue was opened for all at 8am.





Awami League arranged seven special trains for today to carry the party men.







TF