Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 7:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Body of man recovered from C'nawabganj river

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 11:07 AM  Count : 236
Observer Online Report

Body of man recovered from C'nawabganj river

Body of man recovered from C'nawabganj river


Police have recovered the body of a man, aged about 45, from the Mahananda River at Bholahat upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

The identity of deceased could not be known immediately.

Bholahat Police Station officer in-charge Selim Reja said locals found the floating body in the river on Saturday afternoon and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

SA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Mymensingh
Eight arrested in Tangail for cutting soil illegally
Two sawmill owners fined in Hili
2 siblings in Gazipur die of 'food poisoning'
Elderly woman killed in road crash
3 held with Yaba tablets in Sunamganj
Awami League works for people, it never flees: PM
Man burned to death as truck catches fire in Sylhet


Latest News
HSC results to be published on Feb 8
Man crushed under train in Mymensingh
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles
Eight arrested in Tangail for cutting soil illegally
Election under caretaker govt most suitable for Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Two sawmill owners fined in Hili
Bangladesh sees 16 more Covid cases
2 siblings in Gazipur die of 'food poisoning'
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Won’t flee, will take shelter at Fakhrul saheb’s house: Quader
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft