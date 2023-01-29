Body of man recovered from C'nawabganj river



Police have recovered the body of a man, aged about 45, from the Mahananda River at Bholahat upazila in Chapainawabganj district.





The identity of deceased could not be known immediately.





Bholahat Police Station officer in-charge Selim Reja said locals found the floating body in the river on Saturday afternoon and informed police.





Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.





SA

