Five held with drugs in Habiganj



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested five persons alongwith 93 bottles of Phensedyl and 243 Yaba pills from Bahubal and Sadar upazilas of Habiganj district on Saturday night.





The arrested men are Sayeed Ali, 43, Sharif Uddin Ahammed, 55, residents of Sadar upazila and Rafik Mia, 35, Rafikul Islam Rafik, 32, and Taher Uddin, 25, of Chunarughat upazila in the district.





RAB-9 senior assistant superintendent of police Afsan-Al-Alam said being informed, two teams of the elite force conducted several raids in the upazilas and arrested the men along with the drugs.





Two cases were filed with Habiganj Sadar and Bahubal Police Stations against them under Narcotics Control Act, the official added.





SA

