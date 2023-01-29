Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 January, 2023, 7:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five held with drugs in Habiganj

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 10:25 AM  Count : 257
Observer Online Report

Five held with drugs in Habiganj

Five held with drugs in Habiganj


Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested five persons alongwith 93 bottles of Phensedyl and 243 Yaba pills from Bahubal and Sadar upazilas of Habiganj district on Saturday night.

The arrested men are Sayeed Ali, 43, Sharif Uddin Ahammed, 55, residents of Sadar upazila and Rafik Mia, 35, Rafikul Islam Rafik, 32, and Taher Uddin, 25, of Chunarughat upazila in the district.

RAB-9 senior assistant superintendent of police Afsan-Al-Alam said being informed, two teams of the elite force conducted several raids in the upazilas and arrested the men along with the drugs.

Two cases were filed with Habiganj Sadar and Bahubal Police Stations against them under Narcotics Control Act, the official added.

SA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Mymensingh
Eight arrested in Tangail for cutting soil illegally
Two sawmill owners fined in Hili
2 siblings in Gazipur die of 'food poisoning'
Elderly woman killed in road crash
3 held with Yaba tablets in Sunamganj
Awami League works for people, it never flees: PM
Man burned to death as truck catches fire in Sylhet


Latest News
HSC results to be published on Feb 8
Man crushed under train in Mymensingh
Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles
Eight arrested in Tangail for cutting soil illegally
Election under caretaker govt most suitable for Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Two sawmill owners fined in Hili
Bangladesh sees 16 more Covid cases
2 siblings in Gazipur die of 'food poisoning'
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Won’t flee, will take shelter at Fakhrul saheb’s house: Quader
Most Read News
Sylhet flay Chattogram to hit back to winning way in BPL
Death-row convict for killing wife caught while fleeing abroad
Young woman 'kills self' jumping before train in Moulvibazar
Quit now to avert shocking ouster, Fakhrul asks govt
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
One killed being hit by a truck in Dhaka
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Quran in Denmark
Youth held with 15 kg hemp in Phulbari
BNP's march 'to restore democracy' starts
Three die, 2 hospitalised in Jashore 'consuming toxic alcohol'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft