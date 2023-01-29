HSC, equivalent results on February 8

File photo







The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on February 8.





Tapan Kumar Sarkar, convenor of Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board, confirmed this to media on Sunday morning.





Earlier, the education boards had sent a proposal to the government to release the results on February 7, 8, or 9 – any day.





The HSC and its equivalent examinations were held across the country between November and December last year.



A total of 12,03,407 students under 11 education boards took part in the exams.





TF





