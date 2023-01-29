Video
Home Education

HSC, equivalent results on February 8

Published : Sunday, 29 January, 2023 at 10:17 AM  Count : 407
Observer Online Report

File photo

File photo



The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on February 8.

Tapan Kumar Sarkar, convenor of Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board, confirmed this to media on Sunday morning.

Earlier, the education boards had sent a proposal to the government to release the results on February 7, 8, or 9 – any day.

The HSC and its equivalent examinations were held across the country between November and December last year.

A total of 12,03,407 students under 11 education boards took part in the exams.

TF


