Blue economy deserves more focus

Ocean Economy (Blue-Economy) plays the most important role to strengthen the economic wheel of the country. Countries like China, Japan, Australia, Spain, etc. that depend on maritime economy, Bangladesh has an immense potential in blue-economy. Because the historic sea victory after independence has opened the door of an epochal possibility to the country's economy. It is possible to turn Bangladesh into gold in the future through proper use and proper implementation of this. The editors extracted from the sea can be divided into two categories. One is animal and one is non-animal. Animal resources include fisheries, marine animals, weeds, shrubs etc. And non-living things include minerals and mineral resources like oil, gas, limestone etc. In 1994, Professor Gunter Pauli proposed a sustainable and environmentally friendly economy based on marine resources. Which outlines the future economy using diverse resources in water bodies covering three-quarters of the world? Blue-economy plays an important role in boosting the world economy. Therefore, Bangladesh has a huge sea border through which Bangladesh can be transformed into a strong economic country based on Blue-Economy.



The International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) and The Hague have successfully dealt with decades of maritime disputes with our neighbors Myanmar and India.



According to the judgment of the court, in 2012 with Myanmar and in 2014 with India, the territorial sea area of Bangladesh is more than 1 lakh 18 thousand 813 square kilometers. Along with 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone and 354 nautical miles from the Chittagong coast to the bottom of the Mahisopan, sovereign rights over all kinds of animal and non-animal resources. Scattered among these blue waters are diverse marine resources. In addition to oil, gas, precious sand, uranium, monazite, zircon, snails, oysters, fish, octopus, sharks, etc., there are various types of marine animals and minerals in the sea. Bay of Bengal is a huge reservoir of fish resources. There are about 500 species of fish here. There are also 20 species of crabs, 36 species of shrimps, 300 species of snails and mussels. There are also expensive and tasty fish like tuna, which has a lot of international demand. If these natural resources can be utilized properly, a new horizon will open for us. But neighboring India and Myanmar have bolstered their state coffers by tapping into this blue-economy long before us. In this situation, Bangladesh also did not sit idly by forming the 'Blue Economy Cell' government in 2017 and the maritime zone act in 2019 to protect marine resources. So we are waiting for time to strengthen our marine economy through proper implementation of these plans.



Three-quarters of the earth is water. In this reality, the countries of the world are looking towards the resources stored in the ocean to meet their current and future needs. In 2050, the world's population will be about 9 billion. To provide food for this huge population then the sea must be looked upon. To that end, the sustainable development program that the United Nations has undertaken after 2015, is the main theme of the Blue Economy. And the cornerstone of the Blue Economy is a sustainable ocean policy. The ocean economy continues to contribute manifold to the global economy. Between 3 and 5 trillion US dollars of activity takes place around the oceans annually. Marine fish, plants and animals provide 15 percent of the protein for the world's 430 million people. 30% of the world's gas and fuel oil is supplied from various gas and oil fields on the seabed. Therefore, the main powerful countries of the world are trying to control the economic market and strategic sea routes based on the global sea.



One of the directors of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Indroyono Soysilo, has suggested that by increasing the knowledge of marine biodiversity, it is also possible to develop a marine-based pharmaceutical industry. He also said that blue economy can provide food security to the people of the country and make the national economy prosperous by increasing the GDP. Hence, it is the need of the hour to strengthen the economic sector through proper implementation of Blue-Economy in our populous country. In addition, experts said, if activities are carried out in at least four areas where Bangladesh has acquired ownership of the Bay of Bengal, it is possible to earn about two and a half million US dollars every year by 2030. These four sectors are oil and gas extraction, fisheries, expansion of port facilities and tourism. Meanwhile, Delta Plan-2100 or Delta Plan-2100 has been undertaken to prioritize sea economy, so that marine resource management will be given importance. For the implementation of this management, skilled manpower should be developed, modern technology and equipment should be used, and seaports should be constructed in a planned way so that all the people of the country can enjoy the benefits of Blue Economy in the future.





- Md Biplob Ali, Department of History ,University of Rajshahi





