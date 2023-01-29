Introducing CRISPR/Cas9 can bring about green revolution









One of the most serious challenges of the twenty-first century is global climate change. Bangladesh's growing population is driving the rising demand for all natural resources, which could lead to a future when there are more demands than resources. The combination of climatic change, expanding human demands for food, resources, and space, and the increased activities of plant pathogens and insects might boost current challenges in the future.



Agriculture may help combat climate change by reducing emissions and widely implementing mitigation and adaptation measures in Bangladesh. Therefore, it is essential to develop more new crop cultivars quickly that can withstand the consequences of climate change, such as salt, drought, and water-logging conditions and thus increasing Bangladesh's production.



To meet future food demand and boost agricultural export revenue, it is critical to enhance the agricultural productivity of Bangladesh. More efforts must be made to generate desirable advanced crop varieties in a relatively short period, which calls for the use of genetic engineering to change the way that genes function. Genes often have a significant part in controlling how living organisms function. Advanced genetic engineering techniques are used in developed nations to make desired plants, including the addition, deletion, and activation of gene function. For example, producing 1 billion tons of food grain in 1960, took over 10,000 years. To produce 2 billion tons in 2000, it took only 40 years. The development of crop types that were genetically enhanced as well as the use of improved agronomic techniques led to this remarkable rise, which has been dubbed the "green revolution" (Khush, G.S. 2001). In addition, mutation of Os20ox2, a GA 20-oxidase gene, which is part of the biosynthesis of GA (Gibberellic Acid), causes the Green Revolution semi-dwarf rice sd1(Spielmeyer et al., 2002, Peng Youlin et al., 2021). Advanced nations employ several techniques, including over expression, knockout, knockdown, activation, etc., to identify the function of genes and use them to generate new varieties. Therefore, it is vital to understand how genes work since; in general, some genes (transcription factors) regulate the expression of other genes.



Recent improvements in breeding methods have the potential to speed up the breeding of crops for resistance to insects, diseases, drought, salt, and other environmental stresses as well as for improved quality and increased crop yield. The world's greatest and most efficient gene editing tool, CRISPR/Cas9, allows for desired gene modification. Due to its potential to precisely alter plant genomes and diverse traits, CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing has become the most potent method for crop development (Ma. X. et al., 2020, Li B. et al., 2022). In industrialized nations, CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing is used to create crops that are resistant to insects, pathogens, salt, drought, and herbicides, as well as to increase production, nutritional value and lower heavy metal levels.



Since Bangladesh is one of the major countries in the world that is vulnerable to climate change, we currently need more biotic and abiotic-resistant crops, as well as higher production in a short period. I think we can use CRISPR/Cas9 technology to create new varieties of rice and other crop plants for our country by utilizing the target genes in the way we want. To achieve ideal salinity-resistant rice, for instance, we can knock out OsbHLH024 and over-express or activate OsbHLH044 in our rice. Similar to this, we can alter the function of genes responsible for insects, pathogens, drought, grain number, tiller number, grain length, grain quality, etc. to get the crop yields we desire in a comparatively short time. Thus, it is evident that if we concentrate on CRISPR/Cas9 technology and are successful in obtaining our desired plants, they will undoubtedly be resistant to insects, pathogens, and all other biotic and abiotic influences. Additionally, we can enhance our crop plants to increase productivity, which will help us fulfill our food demand and boost profits.



Occasionally farmers frequently disregard their own and consumers' health while using pesticides to obtain healthy, pest-free plants and increase their profits. However, this phenomenon is truly bad for the health of consumers and farmers. Sometimes using larger concentrations of chemical pesticides caused countless diseases and deaths of living organisms. In addition, because our birds feed on insects in agriculture fields that have already been exposed to chemicals through excessive use, the number of birds is also declining daily. These chemicals are mixed with river water, which is also to blame for the death of the fish. In the end, using chemical pesticides excessively is bad for the environment as a whole. Therefore, it is essential to develop pest-resistant plants that can produce more in a natural environment without the need for large amounts of chemical pesticides or other growth regulators. Consequently, there is a great chance to create new crop cultivars using biotechnology, notably the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technique. Farmers will also gain from high-yielding and resistant crops since they will lower production costs and protect their health and the environment. Hence, why CRISPR/Cas9? (a) Save time for new crop development (b) create resistant crop plants to fight climate change effects (c) increase yield (d) decrease crop production cost (e) protect health and the environment (f) meet food demands (g) earn more income from exports.



- Mohammad Shah Alam, Upazila Agriculture Officer Department of Agricultural Extension, Khamarbari



