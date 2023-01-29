Journo Awal awarded

Journalist Abdul Awal (Awal Chowdhury), Senior Staff Reporter of Ekushey TV, received the 'Shere-Bangla Golden Award-2023' for his special contribution to investigative journalism.



He received the award from Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim in the capital on Friday.



Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque Research Council organized the event. Former vice-chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Prof Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed chaired the programme. Former Additional Secretary Pirzada Shahidul Harun attended the programme as special guest, Sher Bangla Research Council Chairman Manjur Hossain Isa gave the welcome address.



Awal Chowdhury thanked them for the award. The recognition of the work has increased his responsibility in the workplace in the media."





